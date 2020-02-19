Geoffrey Mac leaps to the top of our ‘Project Runway’ odds for the first time: Is he really the designer to beat?

After 10 weeks of competition “Project Runway” has a new front-runner. According to fans who have given us their forecasts here in our predictions center, Geoffrey Mac is now the man to beat for the season 18 crown. Do you agree that he’s now the designer to beat?

Brittany Allen was the front-runner in our odds for the last four weeks, even after she was eliminated in “Suit Yourself” and was brought back by Christian Siriano using his Siriano Save. But then Mac struck back in “Live and Let Tie Dye,” an exhausting overnight challenge in which the designers had to create their own textiles and put together modern looks in one day.

For a while Mac struggled with his choice of army-green color, which was coming out way too dark on his fabric, but once he let the silk dry the shade came out perfect and the ultimate design was sophisticated and flattering. He won the challenge, which was his second victory following his triumph in “Sew 80’s.” That makes him the fourth designer this season to win two challenges.

Allen and Marquise Foster have also won two challenges, but they’re both still competing on the show despite having been eliminated. No one has ever won the show after being eliminated. Sergio Guadarrama has also won two challenges, but he has rubbed the judges the wrong way with his supposed political messages and defensiveness during critiques. Mac, meanwhile, has an empathetic personality that gives him strong rooting factor, and he’s consistent, receiving only two low scores out of 10 challenges so far.

As a result, Mac has jumped from last week’s position (third place with 37/10 odds) to the top of the heap with 7/4 odds as of this writing. Do you agree with our latest forecasts?

