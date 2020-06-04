Gerald McRaney (‘This Is Us’) back in Emmy discussion thanks to singing ‘Blue Skies’ in finale [WATCH]

He’s baaack! Fans of “This Is Us” were given a treat in March’s Season 4 finale when Gerald McRaney returned as fan-favorite Nathan Katowski, aka Dr. K, for the first time in two seasons. McRaney won an Emmy in 2017 for his performance in the pilot episode, in which Dr. K comforts Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) after he loses one of three newborn triplets. He was nominated again in 2018 for his brief appearance in “The Car” episode, but lost to co-star Ron Cephas Jones. Do you think McRaney will earn a 2020 Emmy nomination for Best Drama Guest Actor? Make your predictions right now.

In “Strangers: Part Two,” Dr. K reunites with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) when the young couple is feeling sad about their baby’s death on what would have been his first birthday. The doctor meets the surviving infants he helped bring into the world, Kate and Kevin, and gives the parents some words of advice about not letting life’s tragedies overpower the joys. Dr. K then winks that he’s aware this new speech isn’t as good as his “make lemonade from lemons” Emmy-winning moment from the pilot.

McRaney is even given an impactful musical scene as Dr. K quietly sings Ella Fitzgerald‘s classic “Blue Skies” while reminiscing about his deceased wife (watch below). The song is used in a montage to close out the entire season, making it true a gut-punch that sticks with viewers as the final credits roll.

Is McRaney Emmy-bound yet again for playing this popular character? As we know, TV academy members love repeats, which could benefit McRaney should he be nominated again in the guest category. However, he faces strong competition again from Jones, as well as “This Is Us” newcomer Asante Blackk. Other names to watch out for in Best Drama Guest Actor include Robert Forster (“Amazing Stories”), Jason Bateman (“The Outsider”), Charles Dance (“The Crown”), Rob Morrow (“Billions”), Gary Cole (“The Good Fight”), Michael J. Fox (“The Good Fight”) and Damon Herriman (“Mindhunter”).

Be sure to make your Emmy nominations predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before the nominees are announced on July 28. And join in the thrilling debate over the 2020 Emmy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions