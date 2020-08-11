Giancarlo Esposito (‘Better Call Saul’): Emmys 2020 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Giancarlo Esposito is entering the “Better Call Saul” episode “JMM” as his 2020 Emmy Awards submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. This program aired March 30 and was the seventh episode of the fifth season for the AMC show.

In this installment, Gus (Esposito) gives updates to Madrigal’s CEO Peter and to Lydia and Peter about the meth lab. Gus and Nacho set fire to the restaurant Los Pollos Hermanos.

Esposito has two Emmy nominations this year for “BCS” and his guest role on “The Mandalorian.” He was previously nominated twice before. For this 2020 contest, he is competing against “The Morning Show co-stars Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass, “Succession” co-stars Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen and past winners Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”).

