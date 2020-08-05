Giancarlo Esposito (‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Mandalorian’): ‘My yoga practice informed my performance’ [WATCH]

“My yoga practice informed my performance as Gus,” reveals Giancarlo Esposito about his role on “Better Call Saul.” He continues, “It was a combination of me figuring out how to get my rhythm out of the way and lend myself to a calm or more observant person. That’s who Gus it. It’s something that I work on every time I’m in front of the camera. It allows me to get out of my ego space and take on the physicality of the character. Not only in my brain but also my heart and my soul.”

Esposito just received two Emmy nominations this year. One is in the Best Drama Supporting Actor category for playing Gus on “BCS.” The other is in Best Drama Guest Actor for his role on Disney’s “The Mandalorian.” Watch our interview with him above from before nominations were announced.

“Better Call Saul” tells the prequel story of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becoming the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman from “Breaking Bad.” Esposito plays a charming yet menacing drug boss in both series. The actor explains, “I love this particular character. He allows me to slow down my rhythm. For me, Gus is in so many ways calculated. But you’d expect the person who calculates his life the way Gus does to be dishonest. But Gus is not that way. He can show you what that truth is.”

“The Mandalorian” is a series in the “Star Wars” universe set five years after “Return of The Jedi.” Esposito plays Moff Gideon, a former Imperial officer who’s life is changed by the rebel alliance. The actor says, “It was so important for me to be in this version of ‘Star Wars.’ A version where you can do something different. It has been something that shows you a contemplative, open-minded, polite, hero. And the star of the show is ‘Baby Yoda,’ so the family can watch and get moral values; certainly something we need today. But also it has powerful visual vision in its creation. It is true to that ‘Star Wars’ sentiment. It feels like a space odyssey. It is an incredible show to be a part of. Last year was a wonderful year to be me and play so many different people that represent so many different parts of our world.”

PREDICT the 2020 Emmy winners now; change through September 20

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions