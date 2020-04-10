Just how good is Gigi Goode? She’s the odds-on favorite to win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 12

We’re only a third of the way through “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 12, but already a favorite to win the crown has emerged: Gigi Goode. So far this 22-year-old queen from Los Angeles has won two challenges and received high marks in two others, a record that is only matched by She-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named. If the grand finale was filmed today, Gold Derby readers believe that Gigi would be named the winner by host RuPaul Charles.

Gigi currently has leading 5/2 odds to win the season, with her closest competitors being Jackie Cox (82/25 odds), Jaida Essence Hall (4/1 odds) and Widow Von’Du (6/1 odds). The “Drag Race” Hall of Fame is already home to such iconic champions as Bianca Del Rio (Season 6), Trixie Mattel (All Stars 3) and Yvie Oddly (Season 11), and Gigi is definitely “goode” enough to join them.

Gigi Goode is proving to be a challenge beast on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” winning “The Ball Ball” (sports looks challenge) in Episode 4 and “Snatch Game” (celebrity impersonation challenge) in Episode 6. In fact, the only queens to beat her so far have been Widow Von’Du for “I’m That Bitch” (rap-inspired challenge) in Episode 1 and Sherry Pie for both “World’s Worst” (improv talent challenge) in Episode 3 and “Gay’s Anatomy” (over-acting challenge) in Episode 5.

To compare, last year’s winner Yvie Oddly had only won a single challenge by this point of Season 11, so Gigi Goode is definitely on the right track.

Ahead of Friday’s seventh episode, our readers have been making their “Drag Race” predictions for all of the following questions. Do you agree or disagree with their picks? Hurry — there’s still time to make your predictions and influence our odds before the episode airs on VH1.

Who will win ‘Rupauls Drag Race’? Gigi Goode (5/2 odds)

Who will be eliminated? Brita (1/2 odds)

Who will win the mini challenge? Gigi Goode (7/5 odds)

Who will win the main challenge? Jan (23/20 odds)

Who will win the lip sync? Heidi N Closet (43/20 odds)

Will anybody quit the competition? No (1/25 odds)

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on VH1. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 11 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.