Scully who? Gillian Anderson transforms into Margaret Thatcher in new ‘The Crown’ photos

Gillian Anderson won an Emmy Award in 1997 for playing FBI Agent Dana Scully on Fox’s sci-fi drama “The X-Files.” Now she could be back on Emmy’s radar with her latest performance as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.” Netflix has released photos of the upcoming fourth season, with one depicting Anderson as the fully transformed UK Prime Minister. See shots above and below (from the Season 4 trailer) of the actress in Thatcher’s iconic brown wig.

“The Crown” is a 10-time Emmy winner for Netflix, including trophies for Best Drama Actress (Claire Foy), Best Drama Supporting Actor (John Lithgow) and Best Drama Directing (Stephen Daldry). How many trophies will the regal series rack up for its latest season? “The Crown” Season 4 premieres November 15 on Netflix.

In addition to her Emmy, Anderson took home a Golden Globe (1997) and two Screen Actors Guild Awards (1996-97) for her “X-Files” role. Since then she’s kept busy by appearing in “Bleak House,” “The Fall,” “Hannibal,” “American Gods” and most recently “Sex Education.” Watch Gold Derby’s recent interview with Anderson.

SEE With ‘Succession’ not eligible, ‘Ozark’ is strongly positioned for upcoming awards

The 10 new episodes of “The Crown” will take place between 1979 to 1990, the exact date range Thatcher served as the country’s first female PM following James Callaghan (not yet depicted on “The Crown”) and Harold Wilson (played by Jason Watkins in Season 3). Written and produced once again by Peter Morgan, the fourth season is set to tackle the “divisive policies” introduced by Thatcher and the “tensions” that soon arise with the Queen.

Notable “The Crown” cast members for Season 4 include Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer. Both Colman and Carter were nominated for 2020 Emmys for their work in the third season.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions