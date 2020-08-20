Gillian Anderson is unrecognizable as Margaret Thatcher in ‘The Crown’ Season 4 trailer: Here’s your first look [WATCH]

Almost a year after Gillian Anderson was cast as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” we finally have our first look of the actress as the iconic UK Prime Minister. In the just-released Season 4 trailer, there are three blink-and-you’ll-miss-them shots of an unrecognizable Anderson in Thatcher’s iconic brown wig. “Something as important as the Monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” narrates Olivia Colman‘s Queen Elizabeth II. Watch the trailer above and see photos of Anderson as Thatcher below. “The Crown” Season 4 premieres November 15 on Netflix.

The 10 new episodes will take place between 1979 to 1990, the exact date range Thatcher served as the country’s first female PM following James Callaghan (not yet depicted on “The Crown”) and Harold Wilson (played by Jason Watkins in Season 3). Written and produced once again by Peter Morgan, the fourth season is set to tackle the “divisive policies” introduced by Thatcher and the “tensions” that soon arise with the Queen.

Other than Anderson and Colman, other notable “The Crown” cast members include Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Emma Corrin as Diana Spencer. Both Colman and Carter are nominated for 2020 Emmys for their work in the third season.

Anderson won an Emmy Award in 1997 for playing FBI Agent Dana Scully on “The X-Files.” She also took home a Golden Globe (1997) and two Screen Actors Guild Awards (1996-97) for the role. Since then she’s kept busy by appearing in “Bleak House,” “The Fall,” “Hannibal,” “American Gods” and most recently “Sex Education.” Watch Gold Derby’s recent interview with Anderson.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions