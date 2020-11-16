Gillian Anderson (‘The Crown’) earning raves for ‘brilliant’ performance as Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson seems poised to rejoin the awards conversation thanks to her juicy new role as Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of “The Crown.” Critics who have seen the fourth season are almost universally praising Anderson’s performance in the Netflix drama, describing it as “brilliant,” “viscerally physical” and “devastatingly precise.” Even those who have yet to see Season 4 can tell just from the trailers how Anderson transforms to play England’s controversial former prime minister, mimicking her unique voice underneath layers of makeup. Given how much awards voters love transformational performances, it’s only a matter of time before she racks up the major nominations.

Anderson is currently in the frontrunner position to earn a Golden Globe nomination in 2021 for Best Supporting Actress, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. The actress won at the Golden Globes in 1997 for “The X-Files,” for which she was nominated four years in a row. Perhaps even more impressive is her position at the upcoming SAG Awards. According to our odds, she is solidly third in line for a nomination in the Female Drama Actor category, which combines lead and supporting performers. Anderson is a two-time SAG Award winner for “The X-Files.” She has collected nine SAG nominees in total.

As followers of awards season know, this would not be the first instance of an actress winning major hardware for playing Thatcher. Meryl Streep earned numerous accolades for her take on Thatcher in the 2011 biopic “The Iron Lady,” including a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and her third Academy Award. She has been frequently depicted in film, television and theater since her reign in the 1980s, with actresses like Lesley Manville, Lindsay Duncan and Andrea Riseborough also playing the prime minister in various projects.