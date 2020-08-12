A wowza 62% say it’s about time Glenn Close (‘Hillbilly Elegy’) finally wins an Oscar [POLL RESULTS]

Let’s hope this is the awards season when Glenn Close can hang up her title as the most-nominated living actor to have never won with seven Oscar nominations for her acting skills. Her past opportunities include three supporting tries for 1982’s “The World According to Garp,” 1983’s “The Big Chill.” After she moved on to playing leads, she ended up vying for 1987’s “Fatal Attraction,” 1988’s Dangerous Liaisons,” 2011’s “Albert Nobbs” and 2018’s “The Wife.”

But thanks to director Ron Howard, Close might just get another shot with “Hillbilly Elegy,” based on a bestselling memoir about an Appalachian family and the social problems they face in a community where poverty is a way of life as low-paying, back-breaking jobs are disappearing. As a result, alcoholism, drug addiction, domestic violence and abuse are rampant in the Ohio city of Middletown. Close plays Mawmaw, a tough but loving grandmother to J.D. (Gabriel Basso), who she encourages to attend Yale. Despite being in a supporting role, it sounds as if Close is the heart of the movie. Perhaps, this role will prevent the actress from tying the late Peter O’Toole‘s eight losses.

Close whomped the other nominated actresses who have yet to win with 62% of voters saying she is the most overdue for a trophy. Four-time nominee Saoirse Ronan came in second with 28% support for her upcoming role as the lover of Kate Winslet‘s 19th-century real-life fossil expert in “Ammonite.” Next up was one-time nominee Toni Collette with 6% hoping she wins. She has two possible supporting chances, one in Charlie Kaufman‘s horror outing, “I’m Thinking About Ending Things” and Guillermo del Toro‘s “Nightmare Alley,” which might be delayed due to production being shut down because of the coronavirus pandamic.

Debra Winger, a three-time nominee for Best Actress, could compete for her supporting role as an older couple who drag their daughter into their life of crime with the Sundance-screened “Kajillionaire,” directed by quirky Miranda July. She received 4% in the poll. Alas, a trio of one-time acting nominees — Abigail Breslin (“Stillwater”), Felicity Jones (‘”The Midnight Sky”) and Mary J. Bilge (“Respect”) earned zero support when it comes to being overdue for the time being.

