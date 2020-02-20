Have you voted for the Gold Derby Decade Awards yet? You have until February 21 to cast your ballot!

More than 2,000 registered users have already cast their ballots for the Gold Derby Decade Awards for the best films from 2010 to 2019, and time is running out if you haven’t already. The deadline for voting is Friday night, February 21. Visit our predictions center here and support your favorites. And if you’ve already voted, feel free to update your ballot as often as you like. No votes are final until voting closes on Friday night.

These are the second Gold Derby Decade Awards for film. Ten years ago we honored the best achievements from 2000 to 2009, and the ultimate winner for Best Picture of the Decade was “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” for which Peter Jackson also claimed Best Director of the Decade. Daniel Day-Lewis (“There Will Be Blood”) won Best Actor. Charlize Theron (“Monster”) claimed Best Actress. Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”) was our choice for Best Supporting Actor. Mo’Nique (“Precious”) took Best Supporting Actress. And Meryl Streep was Performer of the Decade.

To be eligible in each category, an actor or film had to be nominated for an Oscar and/or a Gold Derby Award in that respective year. In the race for Best Ensemble of the Decade, a film had to be nominated for its cast at the Gold Derby Awards and/or SAG Awards. That means dozens upon dozens of contenders in each category to choose from, and more than 100 candidates for Best Picture.

You’ll rank your top five favorites in each category in order of preference. Your top choice gets five points, second choice gets four points, third choice gets three points, fourth choice gets two points and fifth choice gets one point. The top 10 candidates with the most points in each category will be our official nominees. So go vote! Democracy is counting on you.

