Gold Derby Film Awards 2020: Vote for the nominees now in 22 categories!

Happy New Year! Now that 2020 has begun we’ve officially opened voting for the 18th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards honoring the best movies of 2019. Jump in right now to make your picks in 22 categories. Voting will be open until Friday, January 17, and the nominees will be announced the following week (exact date and time to be announced).

To vote, go here to visit our predictions center. Then scroll down to “Gold Derby Film Awards Nominations 2020” and click the green box to the right that says “VOTE” to make your choices in as many or as few categories as you like.

You’ll rank your top three choices in almost every category except for Best Picture, for which you can vote for up to five. Vote by clicking on a category at the top of the predictions page. Below: Add candidates from the left column to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. Arrange in order of preference (#1 is your top choice). Grab each entry and move it up or down to make changes. (Illustrated instructions are at the bottom of this post.)

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Your top choice gets three points, your second choice gets two, and your third choice gets one, except in Best Picture where your top choice gets five points, your second choice gets four points, and so on down the line. You have until the end of the night on Friday, January 17 to make or change your final selections.

Haven’t seen all the contenders yet? Don’t worry, you can vote now and keep editing your ballot as often as you like. Your choices will not be final until voting closes.

From 2002-2010 voting for the Gold Derby Awards was conducted via secret ballot through our message boards. In 2011 voting moved to our quick and easy predictions center, and while Gold Derby agreed with the Oscars from 2011-2013, our users have gone their own way ever since.

In 2014 the Oscars picked “Birdman,” but we opted for “Boyhood.” In 2015 the Oscars voted for “Spotlight,” but we went with “Mad Max: Fury Road.” In 2016 the Oscars shocked us by awarding “Moonlight” while we (and most other awards groups) chose “La La Land.” For 2017 the Oscars awarded “The Shape of Water,” and we gave top honors to “Call Me by Your Name.” And for 2018 we gave Best Picture to “Roma” while the Oscars went with “Green Book.” Check out last year’s complete list of winners here. All our winners for Best Picture are listed below.

2002: “Chicago”

2003: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2004: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

2005: “Brokeback Mountain”

2006: “The Departed”

2007: “No Country for Old Men”

2008: “WALL-E”

2009: “The Hurt Locker”

Decade (2000-2009): “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”

2010: “The Social Network”

2011: “The Artist”

2012: “Argo”

2013: “12 Years a Slave”

2014: “Boyhood”

2015: “Mad Max: Fury Road”

2016: “La La Land”

2017: “Call Me by Your Name”

2018: “Roma”

You’ll notice that after our 2009 awards we voted on the best of the decade (2000-2009). Likewise, after we decide this year’s winners, we’ll open voting to decide the best films and performances from 2010-2019, so stay tuned for that following the 2020 Oscars ceremony. But until then, let us know what films and performances you thought were the best of 2019, and find out soon if your fellow Gold Derby users agree with you.

1) Click “Make Your Predictions!” at the top of the Gold Derby page.



2) Click the green box next to “Gold Derby Films Awards Nominations 2020.”

3) Select a category, add your favorite candidates from the left column to the right column, and save your top three choices.