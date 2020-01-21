2020 Gold Derby Film Awards nominations: ‘Parasite’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ lead with 11

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite” are the top movies at the 2020 Gold Derby Film Awards with 11 nominations apiece including Best Picture. But who else made the cut? Watch our nominations announcement above, and scroll down for our complete list of contenders in 22 categories. You can vote for the winners right now here in our predictions center. You have until Midnight Eastern Time on February 1 to cast your votes. Feel free to jump right in because you can keep editing your votes as often as you like. No votes are final until polls close on February 1.

These nominations were decided by more than 2,700 registered Gold Derby users who voted for their favorites on a preferential ballot (you can register here if you’re not signed up already). The winners will now be determined by our users using a simple plurality vote. You’ll no longer rank your favorites; in this round you’ll simply choose one nominee from the list of contenders. The nominee with the most votes wins. Simple as that. Winners will be announced in a video ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, February 4.

We nominate 10 films for Best Picture (instead of the sliding scale between 5 and 10 that the Oscars currently use). Joining “Hollywood” and “Parasite” in the top category are “Little Women” (nine total nominations), “The Irishman” and “1917” (eight nominations apiece), “Joker” (seven nominations), “Marriage Story” (six nominations), “The Farewell” and “Knives Out” (four nominations apiece) and “Jojo Rabbit” (three nominations).

Our nominations overall were heavily slanted towards those Best Picture nominees. Those 10 films account for 71 out of the 115 total nominations across all categories (62%). The only other films with multiple nominations were “Rocketman” with three and eight other films with two apiece: “Ad Astra,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “Frozen II,” “Judy,” “The Lighthouse,” “Pain and Glory” and “Us.”

Our users greatly diverged from the Oscars in the four acting categories, where only 12 out of the 20 match. Performers snubbed by motion picture academy but nominated by us included lead actresses Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) and Awkwafina (“Farewell”); lead actor Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”); supporting actresses Cho Yeo Jeong (“Parasite”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”) and Zhao Shuzhen (“Farewell”); and supporting actors Willem Dafoe (“Lighthouse”) and Song Kang Ho (“Parasite”).

Also differing from the Oscars, our voters swapped out Todd Phillips (“Joker”) for Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”) in the Best Director race. Which nominations do you like the most? Who was unjustly snubbed? Which nominees are grossly overrated? Discuss this and more with your fellow movie fans here in our forums.

BEST PICTURE

“The Farewell” — Lulu Wang , Daniele Tate Melia, Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Jane Zheng, Anita Gou

“The Irishman” — Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Jojo Rabbit” — Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi

“Joker” — Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“Knives Out” — Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman

“Little Women” — Amy Pascal

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach, David Heyman

“1917” — Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Callum McDougall

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” — Kwak Sin-ae, Bong Joon Ho

BEST DIRECTOR

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o, “Us”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy”

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Sandler, “Uncut Gems”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Cho Yeo Jeong, “Parasite”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Zhao Shuzhen, “The Farewell”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “The Lighthouse”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Song Kang Ho, “Parasite”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman” — Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit” — Taika Waititi

“Joker” — Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Little Women” — Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes” — Anthony McCarten

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Farewell” — Lulu Wang

“Knives Out” — Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story” — Noah Baumbach

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

BEST ENSEMBLE

“The Irishman” — Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Stephen Graham, Jack Huston, Harvey Keitel, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Kathrine Narducci, Al Pacino, Anna Paquin, Joe Pesci, Jesse Plemons, Ray Romano

“Knives Out” — K Callan, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Edi Patterson, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield

“Little Women” — Timothee Chalamet, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern, Louis Garrel, Jayne Houdyshell, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep, Emma Watson

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Austin Butler, Julia Butters, Bruce Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Mike Moh, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Luke Perry, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie

“Parasite” — Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin, Jung Hyun-joon, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, Song Kang-ho

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER

Roman Griffin Davis

Ana de Armas

Florence Pugh

Zhao Shuzhen

Cho Yeo Jeong

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

“Joker” — Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse” — Jarin Blaschke

“1917” — Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Robert Richardson

“Parasite” — Hong Kyung-pyo

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

“Dolemite Is My Name” — Ruth E. Carter

“Jojo Rabbit” — Mayes C. Rubeo

“Little Women” — Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman” — Julian Day

BEST FILM EDITING

“Ford v Ferrari” — Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

“The Irishman” — Thelma Schoonmaker

“1917” — Lee Smith

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Fred Raskin

“Parasite” — Jinmo Yang

BEST MAKEUP/HAIR

“Bombshell” — Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker

“Joker” — Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou

“Judy” — Jeremy Woodhead

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Janine Rath, Heba Thorisdottir

“Rocketman” — Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou, Tapio Salmi, Barrie Gower

BEST SCORE

“Joker” — Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women” — Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story” — Randy Newman

“1917” — Thomas Newman

“Us” — Michael Abels

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” from “Wild Rose” — Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen

“A Glass of Soju” from “Parasite” — Jaeil Jung, Bong Joon Ho

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” — Elton John, Bernie Taupin

“Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from “Harriet” — Cynthia Erivo, Joshuah Brian Campbell

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Knives Out” — David Crank, David Schlesinger

“Little Women” — Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman

“1917” — Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

“Parasite” — Lee Ha-jun, Cho Won-Woo

BEST SOUND

“Ad Astra” — Tom Johnson, Gary Rydstrom, Mark Ulano, Grant Elder

“Avengers: Endgame” — Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

“Ford v Ferrari” — David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven Morrow, Donald Sylvester

“Joker” — Tod A. Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean A. Zupancic

“1917” — Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Ad Astra” — Allen Maris, Jedediah Smith, Guillaume Rocheron, Scott R. Fisher

“Avengers: Endgame” — Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Daniel Sudick

“The Irishman” — Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda, Stephane Grabli

“1917” — Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy, Roger Guyett

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Frozen II” — Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” — Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

“I Lost My Body” — Jérémy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice

“Klaus” — Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Roman

“Toy Story 4” — Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” — Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

“Apollo 11” — Evan Krauss, Todd Douglas Miller, Thomas Petersen

“For Sama” — Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland” — Ljubomir Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

“One Child Nation” — Christoph Jörg, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn, Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhan

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Atlantics” — Mati Diop (Senegal)

“Les Miserables” — Ladj Ly (France)

“Pain and Glory” — Pedro Almodovar (Spain)

“Parasite” — Bong Joon Ho (South Korea)

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” — Celine Sciamma (France)

Nomination Totals

11 Nominations

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

9 Nominations

“Little Women”

8 Nominations

“The Irishman”

“1917”

7 Nominations

“Joker”

6 Nominations

“Marriage Story”

4 Nominations

“The Farewell”

“Knives Out”

3 Nominations

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Rocketman”

2 Nominations

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Frozen II”

“Judy”

“The Lighthouse”

“Pain and Glory”

“Us”

1 Nomination

“American Factor”

“Apollo 11”

“Atlantics”

“Bombshell”

“Dolemite is My Name”

“For Sama”

“Harriet”

“Honeyland”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Hustlers”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Les Miserables”

“One Child Nation”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Toy Story 4”

“The Two Popes”

“Uncut Gems”

“Wild Rose”