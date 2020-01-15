Still mad about Oscars snubbing Beyonce and J. Lo? Here’s how to get revenge … and justice

Still mad about the Oscars snubbing Beyonce (“The Lion King”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”), Adam Sandler (“Uncut Gems”) and more? There’s still time to get your revenge by voting for the 2020 Gold Derby Film Award nominations. You can keep voting or updating your ballot in as many or as few categories as you like, but only until Friday, January 17. Voting shuts down at the end of that night, after which nominations will be announced the following Tuesday, January 21.

More than 2,500 registered Gold Derby users have already submitted ballots as of this writing. If you’re not registered yet, you may do so right here. You can sign up using a Google, Facebook or Twitter account, or with another email address.

Our nominations are decided by preferential ballot. You rank your top three choices in each category: your first-place choice gets three points, second place gets two points, third place gets one. The contenders with the most points will be the nominees. The only difference is Best Picture where you’ll rank your top five favorites. You can see more detailed instructions here.

Our maverick users have gone their own way for the last five years, diverging from the Oscars by picking “Boyhood” (2014), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) and “Roma” (2018) for Best Picture. So don’t be shy about voting for underdogs. Who are you most hoping to see redeemed by the Gold Derby Film Awards? Vote here, and keep updating your ballot until Friday night.