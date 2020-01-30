Time’s running out to vote for Gold Derby Awards winners: Should Best Picture go to ‘Parasite,’ ‘Little Women,’ or …?

As voting for Oscar winners gets started on January 30, voting for the 18th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards is winding down. You have until the end of the night on Saturday, February 1, to visit our predictions center and vote for your favorites if you haven’t already. And if you have already voted, feel free to make changes to your ballot as many times as you like: none of your choices are final until voting closes. Check out the complete list of nominees here.

You need to be a registered Gold Derby user to submit a ballot. You can register quickly and easily right here by using your Facebook, Google or Twitter account, or with any email address you like. Voting for the nominations was conducted by a preferential ballot in which you ranked your favorite contenders. To pick the winners, though, you’ll simply pick one nominee from each category as your favorite. Whoever gets the most votes wins.

To refresh your memory, “Parasite” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” were the top films with 11 nominations apiece including Best Picture. The eight other nominees in that top category are “The Farewell,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Knives Out,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “1917.” We nominate a guaranteed 10 films for Best Picture, unlike the Oscars’ sliding scale between 5 and 10 nominees (this year the academy nominated nine).

The Gold Derby Awards and the Oscars have disagreed on Best Picture for the last five years in a row. Our readers picked “Boyhood” (2014), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “La La Land” (2016), “Call Me by Your Name” (2017) and “Roma” (2018) while the motion picture academy went with “Birdman,” “Spotlight,” “Moonlight,” “The Shape of Water’ and “Green Book” in those respective years. Will the two awards continue to diverge, or will the Oscars come to their senses?

Be sure to make your Oscar winner predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on February 9. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.