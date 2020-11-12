Gold Derby Music Awards 2021: Time’s running out to vote for inaugural GDMA nominations – voting closes Nov. 15

Gold Derby users have been honoring the best movies and TV shows for almost two decades, and now for the first time ever you can vote for the year’s best music. Voting is open for the inaugural Gold Derby Music Awards, but not for much longer. The deadline is Sunday, November 15, so cast your votes now if you haven’t already. And if you’d like to make any changes to your ballot, feel free! No votes are final until voting closes.

If you’re not already registered for an account at Gold Derby, you can do so here using Facebook, Twitter, Google or another email account. Then visit our predictions center and click the “VOTE” button next to “Gold Derby Music Awards Nominations 2021.” You’ll rank your choices in each category in order of your preference with your top choice getting the most points. The artists, songs and albums with the most points will be the official nominees (more voting details here).

As of this writing more than 800 users have already chimed in with their picks and the top contenders so far are … well, I’m can’t reveal that, but I will say that multiple races are close enough that one or two ballots could make the difference between a nomination and a snub for certain candidates.

We’ll be announcing the nominations sometime next week (exact date and time to be announced). That’ll be before the Grammy nominations are unveiled on November 24, so perhaps the GDMAs will be echoed by the recording academy, or maybe we’ll show Grammy voters a thing or two. But you’ve got to vote to make an impact. Jump right in!