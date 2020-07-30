2020 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Good Place’ among top contenders

More than 1,500 Gold Derby users, who are among the most knowledgeable television fans on the web, voted for the 17th Annual Gold Derby TV Award nominations, which were announced on Thursday, July 30. Watch our complete video announcement above, and scroll down to see the full list of nominees. You can start voting right now here. Signing up is quick and easy if you haven’t done it already.

Nobody knows awards better than the experts, editors and users at Gold Derby, so we launched our own prizes for film in 2002 and for TV in 2004. Vote for your favorites in 30 categories for the Gold Derby TV Awards 2020. You can only choose your overall top choice in each category. If you’re making picks on a desktop computer, grab the contender from the left column and add to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. If voting on a mobile device, press down on each category line and a menu of options will pop up. You have until the end of September 13 to make or change your final selections. Feel free to edit your ballot as often as you like. None of your choices are final until voting closes. See instructions. Read contest rules.

“Succession” leads the way with 11 nominations, more than any other program. That’s literally a 1000% increase from last year, when the HBO corporate drama’s only nomination was for James Cromwell‘s guest performance. Cromwell is nominated again this year along with seven other actors from the cast. Not surprisingly, the show is also up for Ensemble of the Year, while the second season finale “This is Not for Tears” contends for Best Drama Episode. Oh, and Best Drama Series of course.

“Ozark” is next in line among dramas with eight nominations, followed by “The Crown” (seven) and “Big Little Lies” (six). They’re also nominated for Best Drama Series along with “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Pose” and “Stranger Things.”

The season’s top comedy is “Schitt’s Creek” with nine bids, up from the three noms the show got last year. It’s nominated for Best Comedy Series for the second time, and Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy are back in lead-acting races. But this time they’re joined by supporting nominees Dan Levy, Emily Hampshire and Annie Murphy, plus guest actor Dustin Milligan. The finale episode, “Happy Ending,” is nominated for Best Comedy Episode, and the cast earned a bid for Best Ensemble (they’re the only comedy cast nominated in that race).

“The Good Place” is close behind with eight nominations, then “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with seven. Rounding out the race are “Better Things,” “Dead to Me,” “Insecure,” “Sex Education” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

“Watchmen” is the top long form program with eight nominations including Best Limited Series, as well as acting noms for leads Regina King and Jeremy Irons, along with supporting bids for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, Hong Chau and Jean Smart. It’s joined in the top category by “Little Fires Everywhere,” “Mrs. America,” “Normal People” and “Unbelievable,” while the five TV movies that earned bids are “American Son,” “Bad Education,” “El Camino,” “Togo” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend.”

The Gold Derby Awards also include categories not present at the Emmys, including Breakthrough Performer of the Year where Abdul-Mateen also competes with “Normal People” stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, “The Crown’s” Josh O’Connor, “Unorthodox” star Shira Haas and “SNL” newcomer Bowen Yang.

Women dominate the race for Performer of the Year, which is awarded to actors and entertainers for their overall contribution to TV during the past season, sometimes in multiple projects. Those nominees are Cate Blanchett, Regina King, Laura Linney, Catherine O’Hara, Merritt Wever and Reese Witherspoon.

So who else made the cut at these awards, and who will you be voting for? Scroll through the complete list below and vote for the winners here.

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Shira Haas

Paul Mescal

Josh O’Connor

Bowen Yang

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Cate Blanchett

Regina King

Laura Linney

Catherine O’Hara

Merritt Wever

Reese Witherspoon

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Big Little Lies”

“Mrs. America”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Succession”

“Watchmen”

DRAMA SERIES:

“Better Call Saul”

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Sam Heughan, “Outlander”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Holly Hunter, “Succession”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “The Morning Show”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Miley Cyrus, “Black Mirror”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Jane Lapotaire, “The Crown”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Damon Herriman, “Mindhunter”

Dean Norris, “Better Call Saul”

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“Aberfan,” “The Crown”

“All In,” “Ozark”

“Fire Pink,” “Ozark”

“I Want to Know,” “Big Little Lies”

“Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “Pose”

“This Is Not for Tears,” “Succession”

COMEDY SERIES:

“Better Things”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Sex Education”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Awkwafina, “Nora from Queens”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Asa Butterfield, “Sex Education”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Gillian Anderson, “Sex Education”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Emily Hampshire, “Schitt’s Creek”

Anne Hathaway, “Modern Love”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

James Marsden, “Dead to Me”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Good Place”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Dustin Milligan, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

J.K. Simmons, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

COMEDY EPISODE:

“Finale,” “Modern Family”

“Happy Ending, “Schitt’s Creek”

“It’s Not You, It’s Me,” “Dead to Me”

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The View from Halfway Down,” “Bojack Horseman”

“Whenever You’re Ready,” “The Good Place”

LIMITED SERIES:

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Normal People”

“Unbelievable”

“Watchmen”

TV MOVIE:

“American Son”

“Bad Education”

“El Camino”

“Togo”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America”

Hong Chau, “Watchmen”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Allison Janney, “Bad Education”

Sarah Paulson, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Joe Mantello, “Hollywood”

Tim Blake Nelson, “Watchmen”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Jesse Plemons, “El Camino”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Bojack Horseman”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“American Ninja Warrior”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Making the Cut”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Queer Eye Hosts, “Queer Eye”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

“Saturday Night Live”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

NOMINATION TOTALS:

11 Nominations

“Succession”

9 Nominations

“Schitt’s Creek”

8 Nominations

“The Good Place”

“Ozark”

“Watchmen”

7 Nominations

“The Crown”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

6 Nominations

“Big Little Lies”

5 Nominations

“Better Call Saul”

“Mrs. America”

4 Nominations

“Dead to Me”

“Pose”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Sex Education”

“Unbelievable”

3 Nominations

“Bad Education”

“El Camino”

“The Morning Show”

2 Nominations

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Black Mirror”

“BoJack Horseman”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Euphoria”

“Hollywood”

“Insecure”

“Modern Family”

“Modern Love”

“Nailed It”

“Normal People”

“Outlander”

“The Politician”

“Ramy”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Stranger Things”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

1 Nomination

“American Ninja Warrior”

“American Son”

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“Better Things”

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Defending Jacob”

“Drunk History”

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“GLOW”

“The Great”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Homeland”

“How to Get Away with Murder”

“I Know This Much is True”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Killing Eve”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Making It”

“Making the Cut”

“The Masked Singer”

“Mindhunter”

“Nora from Queens”

“Orange is the New Black”

“The Outsider”

“Queer Eye”

“Rick and Morty”

“Self Made”

“The Simpsons”

“Survivor”

“Togo”

“Unorthodox”

“The Voice”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

