2020 Gold Derby TV Awards winners: ‘Schitt’s’ sweeps, ‘Succession’ succeeds, Reese Witherspoon rules and much more

“Schitt’s Creek” is the big winner at the 17th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards honoring the best television that aired during the June 2019 through May 2020 season. And not only did it win, it achieved a remarkable sweep. Watch our video announcement above, and scroll down to see who won in all 30 categories decided by more than 2,000 registered users, who are some of the best informed TV fans on the web.

The Pop TV comedy was nominated nine times and won six: Best Comedy Series, Best Comedy Episode for the series finale “Happy Ending” and an unprecedented sweep of the four main comedy acting races for lead stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara and supporting players Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. It only lost two categories it was nominated in: Dustin Milligan was nominated for Best Comedy Guest Actor but our users picked Eddie Murphy (“Saturday Night Live”). And “Succession” bested “Schitt” for Ensemble of the Year.

“Succession” was the next most awarded program with four victories. In addition to the prize for its cast, it won Best Drama Series, Best Drama Episode for the season finale “This is Not for Tears” and Best Drama Guest Actress (Cherry Jones).

Four other shows claimed two prizes apiece, including “Watchmen,” which took Best Limited Series and Best Movie/Limited Actress (Regina King), Interestingly, while King already has three Emmys to her name (two for “American Crime,” one for “Seven Seconds”), this is actually her first victory at the Gold Derby TV Awards.

Reese Witherspoon was our choice for Performer of the Year. Perhaps surprisingly, she wasn’t nominated for acting in any of her individual projects this year, but starring in and executive producing “The Morning Show,” “Big Little Lies” and “Little Fires Everywhere” was enough to convince our users that she ruled the TV business this season. And she continues a long tradition of Gold Derby voters awarding this prize to female actor-producers, joining a list that includes Tina Fey (2009-2009), Amy Schumer (2015) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (2019).

So what do you think of this year’s winners? Check them all out below, and discuss this and more with your fellow TV fans.

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Cate Blanchett

Regina King

Laura Linney

Catherine O’Hara

Merritt Wever

X — Reese Witherspoon

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Shira Haas

X — Paul Mescal

Josh O’Connor

Bowen Yang

ENSEMBLE OF THE YEAR:

“Big Little Lies”

“Mrs. America”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Schitt’s Creek”

X — “Succession”

“Watchmen”

DRAMA SERIES:

“Better Call Saul”

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Stranger Things”

X — “Succession”

DRAMA ACTRESS:

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

X — Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

DRAMA ACTOR:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

X — Sam Heughan, “Outlander”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

X — Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Holly Hunter, “Succession”

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “The Morning Show”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

X — Tom Pelphrey, “Ozark”

DRAMA GUEST ACTRESS:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Laverne Cox, “Orange Is the New Black”

Miley Cyrus, “Black Mirror”

X — Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Jane Lapotaire, “The Crown”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

DRAMA GUEST ACTOR:

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Damon Herriman, “Mindhunter”

Dean Norris, “Better Call Saul”

X — Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

DRAMA EPISODE:

“Aberfan,” “The Crown”

Peter Morgan, Writer

Benjamin Caron, Director

“All In,” “Ozark”

Chris Mundy, Writer

Alik Sakharov, Director

“Fire Pink,” “Ozark”

Miki johnson, Writer

Alik Sakharov, Director

“I Want to Know,” “Big Little Lies”

David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty, Writers

Andrea Arnold, Director

“Never Knew Love Like This Before,” “Pose”

Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock, Writers

Ryan Murphy, Director

X — “This Is Not for Tears,” “Succession”

Jesse Armstrong, Writer

Mark Mylod, Director

COMEDY SERIES:

“Better Things”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

X — “Schitt’s Creek”

“Sex Education”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

COMEDY ACTRESS:

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Awkwafina, “Nora from Queens”

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

X — Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

COMEDY ACTOR:

Asa Butterfield, “Sex Education”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

X — Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Gillian Anderson, “Sex Education”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Emily Hampshire, “Schitt’s Creek”

Anne Hathaway, “Modern Love”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

X — Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Ncuti Gatwa, “Sex Education”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

X — Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

James Marsden, “Dead to Me”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

COMEDY GUEST ACTRESS:

Angela Bassett, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Good Place”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

X — Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

COMEDY GUEST ACTOR:

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Dustin Milligan, “Schitt’s Creek”

X — Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

J.K. Simmons, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

COMEDY EPISODE:

“Finale,” “Modern Family”

Steven Levitan, Abraham Higginbotham, Jeffrey Richman, Stephen Lloyd, Jon Pollack, Morgan Murphy, Ryan Walls, Christopher Lloyd, Paul Corrigan, Brad Walsh, Danny Zuker, Elaine Ko, Vali Chandrasekaran and Jack Burditt, Writers

Steven Levitan and Gail Mancuso, Directors

X — “Happy Ending, “Schitt’s Creek”

Dan Levy, Writer

Andrew Cividino and Dan Levy, Directors

“It’s Not You, It’s Me,” “Dead to Me”

Liz Feldman and Kelly Hutchinson, Writers

Silver Tree, Director

“A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Writer/Director

“The View from Halfway Down,” “Bojack Horseman”

Alison Tafel, Writer

Amy Winfrey, Director

“Whenever You’re Ready,” “The Good Place”

Michael Schur, Writer/Director

LIMITED SERIES:

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Normal People”

“Unbelievable”

X — “Watchmen”

TV MOVIE:

“American Son”

X — “Bad Education”

“El Camino”

“Togo”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS:

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

X — Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR:

Chris Evans, “Defending Jacob”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

X — Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Aaron Paul, “El Camino”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Rose Byrne, “Mrs. America”

Hong Chau, “Watchmen”

X — Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Allison Janney, “Bad Education”

Sarah Paulson, “Mrs. America”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Yahya Abdul Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend”

Joe Mantello, “Hollywood”

Tim Blake Nelson, “Watchmen”

X — Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Jesse Plemons, “El Camino”

ANIMATED PROGRAM:

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

X — “Bojack Horseman”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

COMPETITION PROGRAM:

“American Ninja Warrior”

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

X — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

REALITY HOST:

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It”

X — RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games”

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, “Making the Cut”

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Queer Eye Hosts, “Queer Eye”

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES:

“At Home with Amy Sedaris”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Drunk History”

X — “Saturday Night Live”

VARIETY TALK SERIES:

“Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

X — “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

WIN TOTALS:

“Schitt’s Creek” (6 wins)

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress — Catherine O’Hara

Best Comedy Actor — Eugene Levy

Best Comedy Supporting Actress — Annie Murphy

Best Comedy Supporting Actor — Dan Levy

Best Comedy Episode — “Happy Ending”

“Succession” (4 wins)

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Guest Actress — Cherry Jones

Best Drama Episode — “This is Not for Tears”

Ensemble of the Year

“Ozark” (2 wins)

Best Drama Actress — Laura Linney

Best Drama Supporting Actor — Tom Pelphrey

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (2 wins)

Best Competition Program

Best Reality Host — RuPaul Charles

“Saturday Night Live” (2 wins)

Best Variety Sketch Series

Best Comedy Guest Actor — Eddie Murphy

“Watchmen” (2 wins)

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actress — Regina King

“Bad Education” (1 win)

Best TV Movie

“Black Mirror” (1 win)

Best Drama Guest Actor — Andrew Scott

“BoJack Horseman” (1 win)

Best Animated Program

“The Crown” (1 win)

Best Drama Supporting Actress — Helena Bonham Carter

“The Good Place” (1 win)

Best Comedy Guest Actress — Maya Rudolph

“Hollywood” (1 win)

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor — Jim Parsons

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (1 win)

Best Variety Talk Series

“Normal People” (1 win)

Best Movie/Limited Actor — Paul Mescal

“Outlander” (1 win)

Best Drama Actor — Sam Heughan

“Unbelievable” (1 win)

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress — Toni Collette

