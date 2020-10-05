Make your 2021 Golden Globe Award predictions now for Best TV Drama categories

The Gold Derby predictions center is now open for your television picks for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Although the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is allowing films released in January and February 2021 to compete with the current cycle, eligibility in the television categories remains limited to programs that aired from January to December 2020. The ceremony will be hosted on February 28, 2021 by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Nominating ballots for the television categories are due by January 12, with nominations to be announced on February 3.

Last year’s Best TV Drama Series winner “Succession” is ineligible to repeat because its next season has not even filmed. Its second season also won Best TV Drama Actor for Brian Cox and received a Best TV Supporting Actor nomination for Kieran Culkin at the 2020 Golden Globes before winning big at last month’s 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony.

Other incumbent Best TV Drama Series nominees sitting out are “Big Little Lies” and “The Morning Show,” with each also vacating two acting slots. “Killing Eve” and star Jodie Comer are eligible to repeat their Best TV Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actress nominations.

With Best TV Supporting Actor and Best TV Supporting Actress awarding performances from limited series last year, the only other drama that won a Globe was “The Crown” in Best TV Drama Actress for Olivia Colman. She has never lost when nominated for a Globe, having won Best Film Comedy/Musical Actress for “The Favourite” two years ago and Best TV Supporting Actress for “The Night Manager” four years ago. “The Crown” won Best TV Drama Series for its first season four years ago and is yet to miss a nomination in the category. The show received its first Best TV Supporting Actress nomination last year for Helena Bonham Carter. She now faces internal competition from new cast members: 1998 Best TV Drama Actress winner Gillian Anderson in the role of Margaret Thatcher and newcomer Emma Corrin in the role of Princess Diana.

“The Crown” faces internal competition from Netflix in “Ozark,” which has only been nominated in Best TV Actor for Jason Bateman so far, as well as new dramas on the streaming service like “Away” starring two-time Best Film Drama Actress winner Hilary Swank and “Bridgerton” starring newcomer Phoebe Dynevor.

The Globes could be the first to recognize the new HBO Max streaming service, which enters the drama race with both “The Flight Attendant” starring Kaley Cuoco and “Raised by Wolves” starring Travis Fimmel.

They missed the Disney+ boat last year with “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal. The Globes could play catch-up after its debut season scored 15 Emmy nominations by nominating the second or they could latch onto the next drama on the streamer: “The Right Stuff” starring Patrick J. Adams.

HBO received 12 Best TV Drama Series nominations last decade and they have four dramas in contention that could make their awards debut at the Globes after missing the Emmy eligibility cutoff: “Industry” starring newcomer Myha’la Herrold, “Lovecraft Country” starring Jurnee Smollett, “Perry Mason” starring two-time Best TV Drama Actor nominee Matthew Rhys and “We Are Who We Are” starring newcomer Jack Dylan Grazer.

Starz has never received an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series, but they broke through at the Globes nine years ago with “Boss” starring Kelsey Grammer, then were nominated five years ago for “Outlander” starring Caitriona Balfe. “Outlander” contends again, alongside the recent debut of “P-Valley” starring newcomer Brandee Evans, as well as the earlier 2020 debut of “Hightown” starring Monica Raymund.

Amazon also contends with dramas that have been passed over for Emmys: “The Boys” starring Karl Urban, “Homecoming” starring Janelle Monae and “Hunters” starring Al Pacino.

