Golden Globe presenters list of 42 celebrities now includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jason Momoa, Reese Witherspoon

The star power continues to rise as even more presenters are now revealed for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. The latest additions have doubled the previous number announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Friday’s list of 21 people includes Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ansel Elgort, Lauren Graham, Kit Harington, Nick Jonas, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren, Jason Momoa, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Wesley Snipes, Naomi Watts, Rachel Weisz and Reese Witherspoon. The 77th annual event will be live on NBC this Sunday, January 5, and is hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills.

They join the 11 celebrity presenters unveiled on Thursday: Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek, Amy Poehler and Margot Robbie. The first 10 Golden Globes 2020 presenters were announced on Tuesday by the HFPA: Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington. Close and Malek are the reigning lead drama champs in the film categories from last year while Bale won on the comedy/musical side.

Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television. The HFPA has not yet announced who will be handing out those trophies.

Top film nominees in the drama categories are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later.

