Golden Globes 2020: Watch 8 exclusive red carpet interviews with Brian Cox, Jonathan Pryce, Noah Baumbach and more

Gold Derby was on the red carpet and backstage in the press room for Sunday’s Golden Globes 2020 ceremony to chat with many of this year’s nominees and presenters. Among the eight celebrities and producers we interviewed on the red carpet in Beverly Hills were Brian Cox, Jonathan Pryce, Noah Baumbach and more.

The 77th annual Golden Globes ceremony on NBC was hosted by Ricky Gervais. During the event tonight, Tom Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres accepted the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television.

Click each link below to be taken to the full interview from Sunday, January 5:

Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”), nominee for Best Film Drama and Best Film Screenplay

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera (“Toy Story 4”), nominees for Best Animated Film

Brian Cox (“Succession”), winner for Best TV Drama Actor

Dean DeBlois (“How to Train Your Dragon 3”), nominee for Best Animated Film

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”), winner for Best Film Original Score

Ladj Ly (“Les Miserables”), nominee for Best Foreign Language Film

Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”), nominee for Best Film Screenplay

Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), nominee for Best Film Drama Actor

