2020 Golden Globes category order: When is each winner announced and who are the 49 presenters?

NBC has now revealed the complete rundown of the 25 categories for Sunday’s Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. What is the full category order? When is each winner announced and who are the 49 presenters?

We’ve got all of the details below for the 77th annual event live on NBC for January 5 (although keep in mind that producers could always change things around). It’s hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills. Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television.

GOLDEN GLOBES CATEGORY ORDER:

1. TV Movie/Limited Actress

2. Film Supporting Actor

3. TV Comedy Actress

4. TV Drama Actress

5. TV Drama Actor

6. TV Drama Series

7. TV Supporting Actor

8. Film Original Score

9. Film Original Song

10. Film Comedy/Musical Actor

11. TV Supporting Actress

12. Animated Film

13. Film Supporting Actress

14. Film Screenplay

15. Foreign Film

16. TV Movie/Limited Actor

17. TV Comedy Series

18. TV Comedy Actor

19. Film Director

20. TV Movie/Limited Series

21. Film Comedy/Musical Actress

22. Film Comedy/Musical

23. Film Drama Actor

24. Film Drama Actress

25. Film Drama

Top film nominees in the drama races are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later. Click here for the most up-to-date odds in the 14 film categories and 11 television categories.

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS PRESENTERS:

Tim Allen

Jennifer Aniston

Christian Bale

Antonio Banderas

Jason Bateman

Annette Bening

Cate Blanchett

Matt Bomer

Pierce Brosnan

Glenn Close

Daniel Craig

Ted Danson

Ana de Armas

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ansel Elgort

Chris Evans

Dakota Fanning

Will Ferrell

Lauren Graham

Tiffany Haddish

Kit Harington

Salma Hayek

Scarlett Johansson

Elton John

Nick Jonas

Harvey Keitel

Zoe Kravitz

Jennifer Lopez

Ewan McGregor

Sienna Miller

Helen Mirren

Rami Malek

Kate McKinnon

Gwyneth Paltrow

Brad Pitt

Amy Poehler

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Margot Robbie

Paul Rudd

Wesley Snipes

Octavia Spencer

Bernie Taupin

Charlize Theron

Sofia Vergara

Kerry Washington

Naomi Watts

Rachel Weisz

Reese Witherspoon

More Might Be Added Soon

