2020 Golden Globes category order: When is each winner announced and who are the 49 presenters?

NBC has now revealed the complete rundown of the 25 categories for Sunday’s Golden Globes 2020 ceremony. What is the full category order? When is each winner announced and who are the 49 presenters?
We’ve got all of the details below for the 77th annual event live on NBC for January 5 (although keep in mind that producers could always change things around). It’s hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills. Tom Hanks will be receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. Ellen DeGeneres will accept the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television.
GOLDEN GLOBES CATEGORY ORDER:
1. TV Movie/Limited Actress
2. Film Supporting Actor
3. TV Comedy Actress
4. TV Drama Actress
5. TV Drama Actor
6. TV Drama Series
7. TV Supporting Actor
8. Film Original Score
9. Film Original Song
10. Film Comedy/Musical Actor
11. TV Supporting Actress
12. Animated Film
13. Film Supporting Actress
14. Film Screenplay
15. Foreign Film
16. TV Movie/Limited Actor
17. TV Comedy Series
18. TV Comedy Actor
19. Film Director
20. TV Movie/Limited Series
21. Film Comedy/Musical Actress
22. Film Comedy/Musical
23. Film Drama Actor
24. Film Drama Actress
25. Film Drama
Top film nominees in the drama races are “1917,” “The Irishman,” “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” Comedy film nominees are “Dolemite Is My Name,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Knives Out,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Rocketman.” Last year’s two movie champs were “Bohemian Rhapsody” (drama) and “Green Book” (comedy), the latter of which went on to an Oscar Best Picture victory a few weeks later. Click here for the most up-to-date odds in the 14 film categories and 11 television categories.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS PRESENTERS:
Tim Allen
Jennifer Aniston
Christian Bale
Antonio Banderas
Jason Bateman
Annette Bening
Cate Blanchett
Matt Bomer
Pierce Brosnan
Glenn Close
Daniel Craig
Ted Danson
Ana de Armas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ansel Elgort
Chris Evans
Dakota Fanning
Will Ferrell
Lauren Graham
Tiffany Haddish
Kit Harington
Salma Hayek
Scarlett Johansson
Elton John
Nick Jonas
Harvey Keitel
Zoe Kravitz
Jennifer Lopez
Ewan McGregor
Sienna Miller
Helen Mirren
Rami Malek
Kate McKinnon
Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt
Amy Poehler
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Margot Robbie
Paul Rudd
Wesley Snipes
Octavia Spencer
Bernie Taupin
Charlize Theron
Sofia Vergara
Kerry Washington
Naomi Watts
Rachel Weisz
Reese Witherspoon
More Might Be Added Soon
