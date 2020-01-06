Golden Globes 2020: Tom O’Neil, Matt Roush, Jazz Tangcay top all Experts predicting TV winners

Congratulations to our Experts Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Matt Roush (TV Guide) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety) for a wonderful score of 63.64% when predicting the 2020 Golden Globe television winners on Sunday. They are best among 23 Experts, journalists who cover TV and entertainment throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Over 3,000 people worldwide predicted these Globes TV champs in 11 categories for the ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by Ricky Gervais. Our top scorers got 7 out of 11 of these correct on a night with several major upsets, including Ramy Youssef for “Ramy” (Best TV Comedy Actor), Brian Cox for “Succession” (Best TV Drama Actor) and Stellan Skarsgard for “Chernobyl” (Best TV Supporting Actor).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

For the 20 other Experts following the leaders, there is an eight-way tie at 54.55% for Jen Chaney (Vulture), Debbie Day (Rotten Tomatoes), Eric Deggans (NPR), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Ed Martin (Media Village), Nikki Novak (Fandango) and Kaitlin Thomas (TV Guide). Up next at 45.45% are Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Bonnie Fuller (Hollywood Life), Tim Gray (Variety), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Robert Rorke (New York Post), Christopher Rosen (Decider) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone). The next slot at 36.36% is for Kelly Lawler (USA Today) and Ben Travers (Indiewire), followed at 27.27% for Chris Harnick (E!), Ken Tucker (Yahoo) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby).

