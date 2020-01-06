Golden Globes 2020 film winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User oscarmadison for an amazing score of 85.71% when predicting the 2020 Golden Globe film winners on Sunday. He is just ahead of a large group of 10 people at 78.57% and has a great point score total of 9,514 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Almost 5,900 people worldwide predicted these Globes movie champs in 14 categories for the ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by Ricky Gervais. Our top scorer got 12 out of 14 of these correct with some nice long shot picks, including “1917” (Best Film Drama), Sam Mendes for “1917” (Best Film Director), Laura Dern for “Marriage Story” (Best Film Supporting Actress) and Taron Egerton for “Rocketman” (Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant's predictions.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Zach Laws is in first place with 64.29%. We then have a four-way tie at 57.14% for Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and myself. The five people tied at 50.00% are Marcus Dixon, Matt Noble, Tom O’Neil, Paul Sheehan and Susan Wloszczyna. Daniel Montgomery is in the next spot at 42.86%. See Editors’ scores.

