Golden Globes 2020: Tariq Khan (Fox TV) tops all film Experts predicting winners

Congratulations to our Expert Tariq Khan (Fox TV) for a great score of 71.43% when predicting the 2020 Golden Globe film winners on Sunday. He is tops among 31 Experts, journalists who cover the film and entertainment industries throughout the year. See Experts’ scores.

Almost 5,900 people worldwide predicted these Globes movie champs in 14 categories for the ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by Ricky Gervais. Our top scorer got 10 out of 14 of these correct with some nice long shot picks. He also got all three of the comedy/musical winners accurate, with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”) and Awkwafina (“The Farewell”).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.”

After Khan, we have a four-way tie in second place for Edward Douglas (The Beast), Jack Mathews (Gold Derby), Perri Nemiroff (Collider) and Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) at 64.29%. Following them at 57.14% are Grae Drake (Moviefone), Joyce Eng (Gold Derby), Pete Hammond (Deadline), Dave Karger (IMDB), Anne Thompson (Indiewire) and Peter Travers (Rolling Stone).

Up next is an 11-way tie at 50.00% for Thelma Adams (Gold Derby), Jen Chaney (Vulture), Bonnie Fuller (Hollywood Life), Alicia Malone (TCM), Scott Mantz (Collider), Wilson Morales (BlackFilm), Michael Musto (NewNowNext), Nikki Novak (Fandango), Tom O’Neil (Gold Derby), Brian Truitt (USA Today) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Following them at 42.86% are Erik Davis (Fandango), Claudia Puig (KPCC) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). The next spot at 35.71% is for Tim Gray (Variety), Susan King (Gold Derby) and Keith Simanton (IMDB). Following at 28.57% are Eric Deggans (NPR) and Christopher Rosen (Decider). Kevin Polowy (Yahoo) got 53.85% correct but only predicted 13 categories.

Be sure to make your Oscar nominee predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their films and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before nominees are announced on January 13. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Academy Awards taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our film forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions