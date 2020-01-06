Golden Globes 2020 TV winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Carlos Abril Ortega for a fantastic score of 81.82% when predicting the 2020 Golden Globe television winners on Sunday. He is actually tied with four others — thethirdcouch, Jeffrey Kare, Sab227 and Shawnandgus — with that percentage but has a better point score total of 27,762 by using the 500 super bets wisely.

Over 3,000 people worldwide predicted these Globes TV champs in 11 categories for the ceremony in Beverly Hills hosted by Ricky Gervais. Our top scorer got 9 out of 11 of these correct with some nice long shot picks, including Ramy Youssef for “Ramy” (Best TV Comedy Actor), Brian Cox for “Succession” (Best TV Drama Actor) and Stellan Skarsgard for “Chernobyl” (Best TV Supporting Actor).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Editors predicting, Tom O’Neil is on top with 63.64% correct. We then have a four-way tie at 54.55% for Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble. Up next at 45.45% are Marcus Dixon, Zach Laws and Paul Sheehan. Following are Riley Chow and myself at 36.36% and then Susan Wloszczyna at 27.27%. See Editors’ scores.

