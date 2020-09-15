Golden Globes 2021: Who should receive the Carol Burnett Award? [NEW POLL]

Starting just two years ago, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association now recognizes legendary contributions to television. The first recipient was Carol Burnett for the life achievement trophy named after her, the Carol Burnett Award. She then attended for the past ceremony at which Ellen DeGeneres was honored. Can you now predict which actor, actress or producer will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes?

Here are the 12 men and women we are offering you as possibilities in our poll:

Alan Alda

Candice Bergen

Whoopi Goldberg

Angela Lansbury

Norman Lear

David Letterman

Lorne Michaels

Bob Newhart

Lily Tomlin

Cicely Tyson

Dick Van Dyke

Betty White

You can also now vote in our Cecil B. DeMille Award poll about which of a dozen people you think is the best possibility: Julie Andrews, Mel Brooks, Cher, Glenn Close, Tom Cruise, Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Brad Pitt or Julia Roberts.

