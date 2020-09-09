Golden Globes 2021: Who should receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award? [NEW POLL]

Can you predict which actor, actress or director will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association generally announces their life achievement recipient a few months before, so vote in our poll below featuring 12 people all over 50 who deserve recognition.

The last two years have featured men as the honorees — Jeff Bridges (2019) and Tom Hanks (2020). The two prior were Oprah Winfrey (2018) and Meryl Streep (2017). Before that the three previous honorees were men — Woody Allen (2014), George Clooney (2015) and Denzel Washington (2016).

Here are the dozen men and women we are offering you as possibilities in our poll:

Julie Andrews

Mel Brooks

Cher

Glenn Close

Tom Cruise

Sally Field

Jane Fonda

Jessica Lange

Steve Martin

Eddie Murphy

Brad Pitt

Julia Roberts

Not included in this poll are the following living men since they have been selected in prior years: Sidney Poitier (1982), Clint Eastwood (1988), Robert Redford (1994), Sean Connery (1996), Dustin Hoffman (1997), Jack Nicholson (1999), Al Pacino (2001), Harrison Ford (2002), Gene Hackman (2003), Michael Douglas (2004), Anthony Hopkins (2006), Warren Beatty (2007), Steven Spielberg (2009), Martin Scorsese (2010), Robert De Niro (2011), Morgan Freeman (2012), Allen, Clooney, Washington, Bridges and Hanks.

The following living women have been chosen before and would not be eligible as the 2021 selection: Sophia Loren (1995), Shirley MacLaine (1998), Barbra Streisand (2000), Jodie Foster (2013), Winfrey and Streep.

