Golden Globes 2021: Cher is your overwhelming choice to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award

Cher is your overwhelming choice to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes according to our latest poll results. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association generally announces their life achievement recipient a few months before, so we offered 12 people all over 50 who deserve recognition.

The Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner picked up 34% in our poll. The next closest person was Jane Fonda with 15% and then Julie Andrews with 12%. For the other nine people featured, they finished as follows: Glenn Close (11%), Mel Brooks (8%), Jessica Lange (5%), Tom Cruise (4%), Brad Pitt (4%), Sally Field (3%), Julia Roberts (2%), Steve Martin (1%) and Eddie Murphy (1%).

The last two years have featured men as the honorees — Jeff Bridges (2019) and Tom Hanks (2020). The two prior were Oprah Winfrey (2018) and Meryl Streep (2017). Before that the three previous honorees were men — Woody Allen (2014), George Clooney (2015) and Denzel Washington (2016).

Not included in this poll were the following living men since they have been selected in prior years: Sidney Poitier (1982), Clint Eastwood (1988), Robert Redford (1994), Sean Connery (1996), Dustin Hoffman (1997), Jack Nicholson (1999), Al Pacino (2001), Harrison Ford (2002), Gene Hackman (2003), Michael Douglas (2004), Anthony Hopkins (2006), Warren Beatty (2007), Steven Spielberg (2009), Martin Scorsese (2010), Robert De Niro (2011), Morgan Freeman (2012), Allen, Clooney, Washington, Bridges and Hanks.

The following living women have been chosen before and would not be eligible as the 2021 selection: Sophia Loren (1995), Shirley MacLaine (1998), Barbra Streisand (2000), Jodie Foster (2013), Winfrey and Streep.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions