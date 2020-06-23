Golden Globes 2021 postponed until February 28, which had been the original date for the Academy Awards

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Monday, June 22, that like many awards groups, they are pushing back the date of their Golden Globes ceremony to February 28, 2021. That was actually the original date for the 93rd Academy Awards telecast, which itself was moved to April 25 next year due to the complications for the entertainment industry created by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the organization said, “To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks.” The new date means that Globes voters could play a significant part in what is nominated for Oscars, since that voting process will begin on March 5, a week later.

The HFPA didn’t divulge the format of the Globes, although they already recruited Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts, a duty they previously shared in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The organization also confirmed that the ceremony will air live on NBC from its usual venue: the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The Globes are voted on by a group of 90 or so foreign journalists who cover Hollywood for international outlets. Although the group’s number is small compared to the 8,500 academy members who vote for the Oscars, they still act as a notable warm-up for what may happen at the Academy Awards.

Two other awards groups have shifted their dates as well. The BAFTAs moved their 2021 film awards to April 11 — two weeks before the Oscars. The Critics’ Choice Association announced that its 26th annual ceremony will be held on March 7 with Taye Diggs returning as host; the Critics’ Choice Awards show, broadcast by the CW, typically takes place in January. The guild ceremonies, including SAG, PGA, WGA and DGA will likely try to squeeze into the period between the Globes and Oscars.