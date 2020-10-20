Golden Globes 2021: Make your 1st film predictions today in 10 categories

You can now predict the nominations in 10 film categories for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. This year’s telecast is set for February 28, making it the latest ceremony since the Globes moved away from their initial March home after five years in the early 1960s. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host, having hosted in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The television categories maintain the calendar year for eligibility as per usual, but the film races have an extended qualifying period of the 14 months from January 2020 through February 2021 to account for COVID-19 delays.

Although the Globes and Oscars tend to nominate and award largely the same films, the Globes recognize significantly more comedies and musicals, through their three dedicated Best Film Comedy/Musical categories. This year’s Oscar race is shaping up to skew heavily drama, with none of the presumed nominees for Best Picture expected to submit for consideration in the Best Film Comedy/Musical race at the Globes, so get ready for the Globes to propel several lighter options in the awards conversation.

It has been 11 years since Best Film Comedy/Musical did not have a shared nominee with Best Picture; the winner then was “The Hangover,” which ironically was snubbed in all other categories at the Globes and did not score a single Oscar nomination.

Among the Best Film Comedy/Musical contenders is Sacha Baron Cohen‘s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the sequel to 2006’s “Borat,” which won Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor for Baron Cohen. Another contender with an awards history is BAFTA-nominated “The Personal History of David Copperfield” starring Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton; it qualified for last year’s BAFTA Awards with its earlier release in the United Kingdom. “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” adapts the British musical of the same name that received five Laurence Oliver Award nominations in 2018.

Categories like Best Film Director, Best Film Screenplay, Best Film Supporting Actor and Best Film Supporting Actress pit comedies against dramas. The dedicated Best Film Drama field is on track to be dominated by the same contenders that have been headlining the Oscar race for Best Picture: David Fincher‘s “Mank” starring Gary Oldman, Chloe Zhao‘s “Nomadland” starring Frances McDormand and Aaron Sorkin‘s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” also starring Sacha Baron Cohen.

