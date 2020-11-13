Golden Globes flashback: Gillian Anderson wins for ‘The X-Files,’ praises ‘profound impact’ Dana Scully had on women [WATCH]

It’s been 23 years since Gillian Anderson last stepped up to the winner’s podium at the Golden Globes for “The X-Files,” but now Gold Derby’s predictions favor her to receive a bookend trophy for “The Crown.” She prevailed at the 1997 ceremony for her role as FBI Agent Dana Scully for the latter half of Season 3 and the first part of Season 4. In her acceptance speech, Anderson famously made note of the “profound impact” Scully had on women all over the world. Watch the Golden Globes flashback video above.

After giving shout-outs to her writers and directors, Anderson focused on showrunner Chris Carter, whom she called “the mother of all creators.” She thanked him “for having the foresight and sensibility to create, to introduce into our lives a character, a woman, who is strong, intelligent, equal opportunity, employed.” Anderson added that Scully “has had a profound impact on women young and not so young around the world because of those positive characteristics. I thank you for that, and many other people do too, I’m sure. Thank you for allowing me to have the opportunity to spend this time with her and for being a component of this amazing, magical, historical odyssey that you have created.”

Anderson will make her grand debut on “The Crown” when Season 4 streams November 15 on Netflix. She takes on the role of UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, an antagonistic character to Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman) who’ll drive much of the drama in the 10 new episodes. The season is set between 1979 to 1990, the exact date range Thatcher served as the country’s first female PM. See first-look photos of Anderson in Thatcher’s iconic brown wig.

The actress is emerging as the early front-runner for Best TV Supporting Actress at the upcoming 2021 Golden Globes. Remember, this is a catch-all category that includes contenders from dramas, comedies, limited series and TV movies, so it’s often considered one of the hardest to crack into of any awards shows. The other likely nominees include Uzo Aduba (“Mrs. America”), Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”), Jessie Buckley (“Fargo”) and Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”).

Another possible Golden Globe contender for “The Crown” is new cast member Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana. Returning stars from this “middle era” of the regal drama include Olivia Colman as the Queen, Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles. At last year’s Golden Globes, Colman took home the trophy for Best TV Drama Actress while Menzies and Carter both received nominations.

During her original run on “The X-Files,” Anderson was nominated at the Golden Globes four times for playing Scully, winning in 1997. She later received a bid for “Bleak House” in 2007, losing to Helen Mirren for “Elizabeth I.”

