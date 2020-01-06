Golden Globes viewers want Ricky Gervais to host ‘every year’ — He was ‘amazing!’ [POLL RESULTS]

Golden Globes viewers have spoken, and they want Ricky Gervais to host “every year.” A whopping 71% of fans who voted in our recent poll said he did an “amazing” job overseeing the 77th ceremony on NBC. To compare, 9% thought he was “good, but forgettable” while the remaining 20% of haters voted that he was “awful.” What did YOU think of Gervais hosting the 2020 Golden Globes? Be sure to sound off down in the comments section.

During his monologue Gervais promised this was his “last time” hosting, but hey, didn’t he say that last time, too? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association mixed things up last year by having Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg host the 2019 Golden Globes, but they went back to their favorite emcee Gervais for this year’s kudos. This marked the funnyman’s fifth year hosting the annual gala after his previous stints in 2010-12 and ’16.

Some of Gervais’ monologue jokes that had the audience of the Beverly Hilton rolling on the floor included poking fun at “pedophile movies” like “The Two Popes,” how Joe Pesci looked like Baby Yoda, Martin Scorsese being too short to go on theme park rides, Leonardo DiCaprio dating younger women, “Cats” being a box office bomb and Apple running “sweat shots in China.”

Perhaps his funniest line of the night came later in the show when he said he was going to show a short clip of “The Irishman” … which was going to be “88 minutes long.” Even Scorsese himself had a good chuckle at that barb. Gervais also earned wild applause when he told the winning celebs to “f*** off” after they gave their speech because they had so many awards to get to throughout evening (25 to be exact).

The Golden Globes went host-less for many decades, until 2010 when the HFPA started a new trend of hiring ceremony ringleaders each year. Besides Gervais, Oh and Samberg, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosted together in 2013-15, Jimmy Fallon oversaw the 2017 ceremony, and Seth Meyers presented the 2018 kudos. Do you hope Gervais returns next year?

