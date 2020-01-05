Golden Globes livestream: How to watch on TV and online for free on Sunday night

Ricky Gervais hosts the Golden Globes live on NBC beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on January 5. Cable and satellite subscribers will be able to watch the three-hour live stream for free via the NBC app. And for only the third time in the 77-year history of the Golden Globe Awards, which are bestowed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the ceremony will be available on a variety of streaming services. Among these are: DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV. Visit your provider’s website to learn how to watch online or sign up for a free trial at many of these, including Hulu and Fubo.

The Golden Globes honor the best in both film and television. While the TV prizes don’t influence the Emmys which are held in the late summer, the film awards are ideally timed to impact the Oscars. Voting for the 92nd Academy Awards started last Thursday (January 2) and ends this Tuesday (January 7).

Globe voters spread the wealth in the film nominations with “Marriage Story” receiving six followed by “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with five apiece and both “Joker” and “The Two Popes” with four. “The Irishman” is our odds-on favorite to win both here and at the Oscars on February 9.

Besides the big reveal of the winners of the 25 competitive races (14 in film, 11 in TV), there will be two special presentations during the ceremony. Tom Hanks is getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for life achievement in film. And Ellen DeGeneres is receiving the Carol Burnett Award for life achievement in television.

