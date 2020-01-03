Golden Globes predictions slugfest: ‘1917’ and ‘Joker’ could whack ‘The Irishman’ [WATCH]

“If you’re going to win Best Picture, either drama or comedy/musical, you tend to need” a nomination for Best Director, explains Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil. So he thinks Best Film Drama is between “The Irishman,” “1917” and “Joker.” “I currently have ‘Irishman,’ but I’m tempted to go with ‘1917.'” Should he make that change? He joined Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna to debate the race ahead of Sunday’s telecast. Watch their video slugfest above.

“The Irishman” is the front-runner to win according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, but Montgomery thinks that when it comes to an upset, “Joker” is “a likelier bet than ‘1917,’” since the World War I film is missing from acting and writing races. “Not being present in those other categories makes me skeptical about whether it will win Best Picture.” Meanwhile, “Joker” earned a surprise nomination for Best Director (Todd Phillips), it grossed a billion dollars, and it already won over another body of international voters by prevailing at the Venice Film Festival.

Eng still thinks “Irishman” is “the safest bet … but I really want to change to ‘Joker’ … I think we sometimes tend to forget that the Globes sometimes just vote for what they like, and they clearly like ‘Joker.'” She also thinks recent history might also point in that direction: “Last year they went with ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ We had heard that they really like ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,'” but we thought they’d just show their love by rewarding Rami Malek‘s lead performance. Instead, they went all in on the musical biopic.

