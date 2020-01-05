Golden Globes red carpet photo gallery: Best and worst dressed

Admit it, the real reason you watch the Golden Globes every year is for the red carpet. Who among the stars that turned out for the ceremony on January 5 topped our list of best dressed and who found themselves at the bottom of the dirty clothes hamper?

Some of the nominees were winners when it came to their fashions while others were not so fortunate. And for every ingenue who looked drop-dead gorgeous in her designer frock, there was another who was a fashion flop. Likewise, some of Hollywood’s leading men looked like runway models while others suffered crash landings.

Did your favorite frocks and fellows make the cut? Scroll through our gallery above to see the best and worst dressed at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards that aired live nationwide on NBC and was hosted by Ricky Gervais.

