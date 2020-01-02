Unfortunate reminder: Peter Dinklage, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Louis-Dreyfus were cruelly skunked by Golden Globes and we’re still not over it

When the winners of the 77th Golden Globe Awards are announced on Sunday, January 5, don’t look for Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”) or Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) to hear their names called, as they were cruelly skunked this year. Indeed, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association snubbed these three worthy TV contenders when the nominations were announced in early December, but they weren’t the only ones left off the list. Scroll down for an unfortunate reminder of the 25 biggest Golden Globes television snubs.

SEE 2020 Golden Globes nominations: Full list

The HFPA always had an on-again/off-again relationship with “Game of Thrones,” and that’s never been more evident than this year when they snubbed it for Best Drama Series and Dinklage for Best TV Supporting Actor. HBO’s fantasy epic received only a single nomination for its final season, for lead actor Kit Harington, who’s now predicted to lose to Brian Cox (“Succession”). Alas, “GoT” will have to make due with its record-breaking 59 Emmy Awards and its sole Golden Globe victory for Dinklage back in the first season.

Many awards watchers continue to be stunned over the across-the-board omissions for “When They See Us,” Netflix’s limited series detailing the Central Park Five story. Lead performers Jerome (whose Emmy victory for Best Limited Series Actor was one of our top awards moments of the year) and Niecy Nash were ignored for their true-to-life depictions, as was the rest of the entire ensemble cast.

And what about Louis-Dreyfus being skunked for “Veep”? The beloved actress recently said goodbye to Vice President Selina Meyer after surviving a personal battle with cancer, so for the HFPA to ignore her this year seems especially cruel. After all, JLD won a combined nine Emmys for “Veep” (six for acting, three for producing) and not a single Golden Globe.

SEE Can Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable’ upset HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ at Golden Globes? 3 of our editors say yes

The 2020 Golden Globe winners in both television and film will be revealed Sunday night in a ceremony hosted once again by Ricky Gervais. Here are the Top 25 TV snubs, based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby’s Experts, Editors, Top 24 Users, All-Star Users and all Users:

NOT BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Game of Thrones”

“Pose”

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTOR

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

NOT BEST TV DRAMA ACTRESS

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

NOT BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

SEE Golden Globes TV slugfest: Our editors discuss Netflix’s domination and all those OMG surprises, snubs [WATCH]

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTOR

Ted Danson (“The Good Place”)

Ricky Gervais (“After Life”)

NOT BEST TV COMEDY ACTRESS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Hailee Steinfeld (“Dickinson”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES

“When They See Us”

“El Camino”

“Years and Years”

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)

Aaron Paul (“El Camino”)

Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)

NOT BEST TV MOVIE/LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Mrs. Fletcher”)

NOT BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

NOT BEST TV SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)

PREDICT Golden Globe TV winners now; change them until January 5

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions today so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions as often as you like until just before winners are announced on January 5. And join in the fun debate over the 2020 Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our television forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions