Will Golden Globes nominate ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 after last year’s cruel snub?

The Golden Globes are notorious for recognizing the newest shows and hottest stars, which is why “The Mandalorian’s” snub last year seemed so cruel. The red-hot Disney Plus series ended up getting the last laugh when it dominated the Emmys with seven wins, thanks in part to the technical marvel that is Baby Yoda (aka Grogu). To be fair, awards groups sometimes make mistakes — like when the Hollywood Foreign Press Association failed to reward “Breaking Bad” until its final season — so all eyes will be on the Globes this year to see whether they make things right by nominating Season 2.

The new season of “The Mandalorian” premiered October 30 on the streaming service and continued to air weekly throughout November and December, so it’ll be fresh in voters’ minds as they go to mark their ballots. Each episode routinely goes viral on social media, particularly “The Jedi” outing in which fans finally learned more about Baby Yoda’s backstory, thanks to Ahsoka Tano (guest star Rosario Dawson).

Season 2 of this “Star Wars” spin-off began where the first cycle left off, with Mando (Pedro Pascal) doing his best to try to find Baby Yoda’s home. According to Gold Derby’s exclusive Golden Globe predictions, “The Mandalorian” is in fourth place to receive a nomination for Best Drama Series while Pascal comes in fifth place for Best TV Drama Actor.

At September’s Emmy Awards, the Disney+ series proved its worth by taking home seven Creative Arts trophies: cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, visual effects, music composition and stunt coordination. As for its two most high-profile Emmy nominations, “The Mandalorian” lost Best Drama Series to “Succession” and Best Drama Guest Actor for Giancarlo Esposito to Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”).

Last year, Golden Globes voters picked “Succession” as their favorite drama series of 2019, with “Big Little Lies,” “The Crown,” “Killing Eve” and “The Morning Show” as the other four nominees. Only two of those shows are eligible to compete again (“The Crown” and “Killing Eve”), which opens up three slots for the HFPA to fill. Will voters go back to series they’ve nominated before, or instead branch out and welcome new blood?

