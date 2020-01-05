Golden Globes: What time does the show start, who will win, who hosts?

The 77th annual edition of the Golden Globes begin at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 5. Awards in 14 film and 11 TV categories will be handed out at the Beverly Hilton during a three-hour ceremony hosted by Ricky Gervais that airs live nationwide on NBC.

We are predicting the winners of all 25 Golden Globe races. Our forecasts are based on a combination of five sets of predictions by: 28 Experts (journalists from outlets like Deadline, Variety who write about the Globes); our 11 Editors; Top 24 Users (those two dozen folks who scored the best predicting last year’s winners); the All-Star 24 (users who did the best for the last two years combined); and thousands of readers just like you.

The consensus is that Netflix’s “The Irishman” will win Best Drama in a close race against “Joker,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes.” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is tipped to win Best Comedy/Musical and Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt). And “Parasite” is expected to claim Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director (Bong Joon Ho).

On the TV side, the Golden Globes often like to spread the wealth but this year three shows are slated to win two awards each: “Succession” will take Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actor for Brian Cox. “Chernobyl” will claim Best Limited Series and Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Jared Harris. And Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s TV adaptation of her one-woman show “Fleabag” is likely to prevail in both Comedy Actress (Waller-Bridge) and Supporting Actor (Andrew Scott).

