Golden Globes TV predictions slugfest: Will ‘Succession,’ ‘The Crown’ or ‘Morning Show’ win? [WATCH]

“Right now most Gold Derby Editors and Experts have ‘Succession’ winning, but ‘The Crown’ is very Globes-friendly,” says Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil about the Golden Globe race for Best TV Drama Series. However, “we all kind of think Jennifer Aniston is most likely to win Drama Actress, and that means ‘The Morning Show’ could win Best Drama Series.” So which way should he go? He debates all the Globe TV categories with fellow Editors Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Susan Wloszczyna. Watch their video slugfest above.

The reason O’Neil thinks a victory for Aniston could signal a victory for “The Morning Show” in the top category is that “voters like to pair up an acting award with the series winner. That’s always a good place to start when you’re trying to make your Globe predictions.” So the Hollywood Foreign Press Association could pair up “The Morning Show” with Aniston, or maybe “Succession” with Best TV Drama Actor contender Brian Cox.

But what about “The Crown”? Unlike “Succession” or “The Morning Show,” it’s already a proven winner at the Globes, claiming Best Drama Series and Best TV Drama Actress (Claire Foy) in 2017. But that could actually work against the royal Netflix drama since the Globes tend to move on from their past favorites quickly, so a previous winner in its third season might already be yesterday’s news to them. Eng is predicting “Succession” to prevail, but even that series could be vulnerable since it’s in its second season. “‘Morning Show’ is the only one of the nominees that is a first-year show, so I think that gives it an edge,” she explains; she has it ranked second, behind “Succession” but ahead of “The Crown.”

There are a number of other nail-biters at this year’s awards. “Chernobyl” vs. “Unbelievable” for Best TV Movie/Limited Series. Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”) vs. Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”) for Best TV Movie/Limited Actor. Meryl Streep (“Big Little Lies”) vs. Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”) for Best TV Supporting Actress. Find out what O’Neil, Eng, Montgomery and Wloszczyna have to say about those contests above, and make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center before Sunday night’s telecast.

Be sure to make your Golden Globe predictions so that Hollywood insiders can see how their TV shows and performers are faring in our odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Golden Globes taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our TV forums. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.