Grade Sofia Vergara on ‘America’s Got Talent’: How’d you like the newest ‘AGT’ judge? [POLL]

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara returned to television this summer in an entirely new role, as a judge on "America's Got Talent." She proved to be a perfect mix of humor, empathy and sophistication throughout this 15th season as she looked right at home alongside panelists Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

In the season premiere Sofia proved to be adept at spotting talent when she pushed her Golden Buzzer for Roberta Battaglia, a 10-year-old singer from Toronto, Canada. Thanks to the confetti shower, Roberta quickly became a fan favorite, with all of her performance videos going viral. The talented tyke unsurprisingly made it all the way to the season finale, where she sang Alessia Cara‘s “Scars To Your Beautiful” as her Finals performance.

“The first time I saw you on stage you surprised me,” Sofia told her, reflecting on their journey together. “To be a 10-year-old, now you’re 11 years old, what a big, beautiful surprise. But you keep surprising me every time you’re on stage more and more. I really hope that the people in America love you and vote for you because I love you. You have a very special place in my heart. You’re perfect!” We’ll find out if Roberta wins “AGT” Season 15 during the Wednesday, September 23 results finale.

Another contestant that has Sofia to thank for their success on the show is danger act Brett Loudermilk. His seemingly mundane sword-swallowing audition hit new heights thanks to Sofia, who was so nervous about removing the weapon from his throat that he nearly choked. “No, I’m not gonna pull it!” Sofia screeched at him. “What if I kill you?” She ultimately succeeded in yanking out the sword safely, but only after she had the entire crowd rolling on the floor. Brett continued teasing Sofia all the way through to the Semifinals, where he was eliminated.

The American-Colombian actress is a four-time Emmy nominee for playing trophy wife Gloria on “Modern Family,” but this is her first foray into the world of reality television. Do you hope Sofia Vergara returns next season on “America’s Got Talent”?

