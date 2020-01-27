Grammy Awards live blog: Who were the big winners during Sunday night’s live telecast? [UPDATING LIVE]

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday night, January 26. Alicia Keys hosted the CBS telecast for the second year in a row. But who won when the top prizes were handed out? Find out below in our live blog with all the commentary and analysis as the results were announced. Check out the complete list of Grammy winners here.

Lizzo entered these awards with a leading eight nominations including all four of the general field categories: Album of the Year (“Cuz I Love You”), Record and Song of the Year (“Truth Hurts”) and Best New Artist. Only 12 artists have ever been nominated in all four categories in the same year.

Billie Eilish is also among those lucky dozen musicians. She too is up for Album of the Year (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Record and Song of the Year (“Bad Guy”) and Best New Artist. That makes this the first time in history when two artists swept the top four categories.

Rounding out the Album of the Year race were Lana Del Rey (“Norman F*cking Rockwell”), Bon Iver (“I, I”), Vampire Weekend (“Father of the Bride”), Lil Nas X (“7”), Ariana Grande (“Thank U, Next“) and H.E.R. (“I Used to Know Her”).

And facing off against Lizzo and Eilish in the Best New Artist contest were Lil Nas X, Rosalia, Maggie Rogers, Tank and the Bangas, Black Pumas and Yola.

The general field awards were all presented during the primetime telecast, but the vast majority of awards were handed out earlier in the afternoon during the Premiere Ceremony. The biggest winner there was Gary Clark Jr., who won three times but doesn’t have any other nominations during the telecast. Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Lady Gaga and Tanya Tucker were among the artists who won twice.

Billie Eilish won her only category at the Premiere Ceremony — Best Pop Album for “When We All Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — but her brother Finneas O’Connell also won Best Engineered Album for it, and he took Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) on top of that, which seemed to bode well for them.

Did those hint at the results in top categories? Who took us the most by surprise? Follow along below starting at 8:00pm (times listed are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates