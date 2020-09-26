Grammy flashback 10 years ago to 2010: Taylor Swift (‘Fearless’) wins Album of the Year at age 20, a record that just got crushed

Ten years ago, Taylor Swift entered the Grammy record books when she won Album of the Year at the young age of 20. She prevailed for “Fearless,” her second career album after her 2006 self-titled debut album. Swift’s record as the youngest to claim the category lasted only 10 years, as it was just crushed earlier this year by 18-year-old Billie Eilish (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”). “I just hope you know how much this means to me,” the squeaky-voiced Swift said when accepting her trophy at the end of the 2010 ceremony. Watch the Grammy flashback video above.

After thanking her father and mother, who were seated in the front row of the Staples Center, Swift proudly proclaimed, “When we’re 80 years old and we are telling the same stories over and over again to our grandkids and they’re so annoyed with us, this is the story [that] in 2010 we got to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. Thank you, thank you, thank you!” “Fearless” also won Best Country Album earlier in the evening. In addition, Swift picked up two other Grammys that year for her song “White Horse” (Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song”).

Swift’s co-nominees for 2010’s Album of the Year were Beyonce (“I Am … Sasha Fierce”), The Black Eyed Peas (“The E.N.D.”), Dave Matthews Band (“Big Whiskey and the Groogrux King”) and Lady Gaga (“The Fame”). As for the other 2010 general field champs, Beyonce won Song of the Year for “Single Ladies,” Kings of Leon took Record of the Year for “Use Somebody” and Zac Brown Band claimed Best New Artist.

Six years later in 2016, Swift set yet another Grammy record when she became the first solo female artist to win Album of the Year twice, for “1989.” That record would be matched the following year by Adele, who walked away with her second victory for “25” after first prevailing for “21” in 2012.

Eilish (“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”) is now the youngest person to ever win Album of the Year at age 18, a record that may not be beaten any time soon. Swift (“Fearless”) is close behind at 20 years old, followed by Alanis Morissette (“Jagged Little Pill”) who previously held the record at age 21.

