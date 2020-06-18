Predict the 2021 Grammys: Who will win Record and Song of the Year – Lady Gaga, Roddy Ricch, Billie Eilish (again) …?

There are still a couple of months left before the current Grammys eligibility period ends on August 31, 2020, but you can make your early predictions for Record of the Year and Song of the Year here in our predictions center. Unlike Album of the Year, for which our predictions have been open for several months, these categories honor individual tracks and singles — Record of the Year goes to the artists, producers, engineers and mixers, while Song of the Year is exclusively awarded to the songwriter. So who do you think will make the cut?

Billie Eilish won both Record and Song in 2020 for her breakthrough hit “Bad Guy,” and she could return to both categories with “Everything I Wanted,” which she released last November, or the James Bond theme song “No Time to Die,” which dropped in February before the coronavirus pandemic caused the film of the same name to be delayed. It’s not unheard of to win this category twice in a row, but it’s rare. Only two acts have accomplished that feat: Roberta Flack (“The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” in 1973 and “Killing Me Softly with His Song” in 1974) and U2 (“Beautiful Day” in 2001, “Walk On” in 2002).

But “Everything I Wanted” and “No Time to Die” didn’t hit quite as big on the charts as “Bad Guy” did, and success sells. So perhaps the recording academy will opt for “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, which spent 11 weeks at number-one, longer than any other song in the current eligibility period thus far. Or they could go with “Circles” by Post Malone, which made history as the longest-running top-10 hit of all time with 38 weeks in that top tier of the charts.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has won 11 Grammys, but she has never actually won in the top four general field categories. She has a chance with her top-five single “Stupid Love” or her chart-topping “Rain on Me” with Ariana Grande. That’s not the only number-one hit collaboration for Grande with a chance to win, though: she also teamed with Justin Bieber on “Stuck with U.” And Bieber in turn has a couple more eligible collaborations of his own: “10,000 Hours” with Dan and Shay and “Intentions” with Quavo.

Our early odds for Album of the Year favor The Weeknd‘s “After Hours,” and the Grammys often give multiple general field awards to the same artist — when they like you, they really like you. In recent years Bruno Mars and the aforementioned Eilish swept Album, Record and Song of the Year. Adele managed to sweep those three categories twice. And The Weeknd has a couple of viable singles, both of which were huge hits and either one of which could make him a strong contender to win these categories too: “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Tons of hit singles and acclaimed tracks have been released since the eligibility period started on September 1, 2019. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has shut down other entertainment venues like movie multiplexes and Broadway theaters, we can still take refuge in music. Which songs do you think have the best shot at awards this year?

