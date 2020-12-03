Make your Grammy predictions in 32 categories: Who will win, who will upset, and who will make history?

Do you think you know the Grammys better than anyone else? Now’s your chance to prove it by making your predictions in 32 categories here in our predictions center, from Album of the Year and Record of the Year all the way to Best Spoken Word Album and Best Musical Theater Album. You can update your predictions as often as you like before the winners are announced on January 31, 2021.

The nominations were announced on November 24 and took many of us by surprise with their shocking inclusions and egregious snubs. But now that we know who’s in the running, it should be easy to figure out who will come out on top, right? Not necessarily. For instance, Beyonce is the leading artist with nine bids, but she has somewhat underperformed in recent years, nominated 17 times in just the last five years but only winning four of those. And she hasn’t won in any general field categories since “Single Ladies” claimed Song of the Year in 2010.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is so loved by voters that she has won Album of the Year twice (“Fearless” in 2010, “1989” in 2016). But her last two albums, “Reputation” and “Lover,” were snubbed in the top category. Now that she’s back in that race with “Folklore,” her most critically acclaimed album yet, will she win a record-tying third, or will voters feel it’s too soon to let her join the three-timers club? The only other artists who have won AOTY three times are legends Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this year’s challenging forecasts. Who do you think will take top honors? Let us know.

