Grammys 2021 nominations: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User MG for getting the highest score of 54.76% when predicting the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations on Tuesday. He is just ahead of seven people — Babygirl, Kai, abelfenty, Daryl_Loh, vgeorgijev, voguekid and ericgagn — at 52.38%. He has a high score by using his 500 point bets to achieve 17,706 total.

Almost 3,800 people worldwide predicted these Grammys nominees in seven music categories. Our top scorer got 23 of the 47 nomination slots correct that we offered in a very difficult year filled with many snubs and surprises. In the Record of the Year category, he got five out of eight correct, including Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone.

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our nine Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon and Daniel Montgomery lead with 47.62%. Rob Licuria and Tom O’Neil follow at 45.24%. Joyce Eng, Paul Sheehan and I are tied at 42.86%. Riley Chow is next at 33.33% and then Rob Licuria at 26.19%. See Editors’ scores.

Beyond Tom and Joyce, two other Experts made predictions. Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music) and Chris Willman (Variety) both finished with 38.10% accuracy. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions