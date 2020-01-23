Don’t worry, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (‘A Star is Born’) are Grammy front-runners despite Album of the Year snub

Many of us thought Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga would be nominated for Album of the Year for their soundtrack for “A Star is Born,” though they ended up missing the cut in that category. But never fear, Little Monsters. We’re betting on them both to win at the Grammys anyway.

As of this writing they’re the heavy favorites for Best Visual Media Compilation. They get leading odds of 16/5 based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users. That includes unanimous support from Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby. They’re also backed by 22 of our Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners, and 22 of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine prediction results from the last couple of years.

It doesn’t hurt that “A Star is Born” is already a proven winner with the recording academy. Gaga and Cooper won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance last year for their duet “Shallow,” which was released before the rest of the album and was eligible at last year’s Grammys. It also won Best Visual Media Song and earned nominations for Record and Song of the Year. Oh, and it won an Oscar too, but that was a different academy.

And even though “A Star is Born” didn’t make the cut for Album of the Year, it still did alright for itself in the noms. In addition to Best Visual Media Compilation, it’s also the front-runner to win Best Visual Media Song for the second year in a row for “I’ll Never Love Again” (written by Gaga with Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere). And it’s nominated for Song of the Year for “Always Remember Us This Way” (written by Gaga, Hemby, Lindsey and Lori McKenna), though it’s not currently forecast to take that prize. You can’t win ’em all. But if we’re right, it’ll win a couple.

