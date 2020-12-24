Grammys announce 2021 Lifetime Achievement and Trustees Award honorees: Selena, Salt-N-Pepa, Babyface and more

Some musicians got early Christmas presents. The Grammys has announced the recipients of their 2021 Lifetime Achievement and Trustees Awards. The Lifetime Achievement honorees are performers who have made lasting contributions to the recording industry, while Trustees winners excelled in fields other than performance.

The Lifetime Achievement Awards will go to hip-hop pioneers Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, jazz legend Lionel Hampton, opera singer Marilyn Horne, female rap groundbreakers Salt-N-Pepa, Tejano star Selena, and new wave pioneers Talking Heads. The awards for Hampton and Selena are posthumous.

Trustees Awards are going to veteran engineer Ed Cherney, legendary jazz composer Benny Golson and R&B producer and songwriter extraordinaire Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds. The award for Cherney is also posthumous.

Lastly, Daniel Weiss was chosen to receive a Technical Award for advancing digital technology in the music business through Weiss Engineering Ltd.

Recording academy interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in an official statement, “As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they’ve had in the music community regardless of genre. As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community. In a year where music has helped keep us together, I look forward to honoring this iconic group of music creators.”

The winners will be recognized during the Grammys on January 31, 2021, though details about those special presentations are pending due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. What do you think of the academy’s wide-ranging choices for their honorary awards?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?