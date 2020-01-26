2020 Grammys live stream: How to watch online for free

The Grammy Awards air live nationwide on Sunday, January 36 from the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. The 62nd annual Grammys will be hosted by Alicia Keys. You can watch the Grammys live stream online for free by signing up for a 7-day trial membership to CBS All Access.

Behind-the-scenes interviews will be available on the official Grammy website and YouTube channel. And the pre-show, which is set to take viewers both backstage and onto the red carpet starts at 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT on the Grammys Facebook page.

Right before the red carpet kicks off, the Grammys will hold the Premiere Ceremony, at which upwards of 70 of the 84 awards will be handed out. This livestream event starts at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET in the Microsoft Theater, which is across the street from the Staples Center.

We are predicting the winners of 32 Grammy Awards races. Our forecasts are based on a combination of five sets of predictions: music Experts, Gold Derby Editors who cover awards year-round, the Top 24 Users who got the top scores predicting last year’s Grammy winners, the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ Grammy results, and thousands of readers like you who make up the largest (and often savviest) bloc of predictors.

