Grammys Premiere Ceremony 2020: Everything you need to know including host, performers, presenters and how to watch

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards telecast will take place on Sunday night, January 26, but there are way too many awards to hand out in one primetime telecast, especially with so many performances filling up that airtime. The lion’s share of awards will actually be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony earlier that day. So what can you expect from that event, and how can you watch them?

Two-time Grammy winner Imogen Heap will host the pre-broadcast ceremony, which will take place from 12:30pm-3:30pm Pacific Time (3:30pm-6:30pm Eastern). And you can stream it live from around the world by visiting Grammy.com.

Heap is a nominee herself this year: Best Musical Theater Album for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” And so are the performers currently slated for the pre-show. Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola will take the stage.

Benedetti is up for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite.” I’m With Her are nominees for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Call My Name”; that group includes past Grammy champs Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins as well as first-time nominee Aoife O’Donovan.

Kidjo has won three Grammys, and she’s looking to win Best World Music Album this year for “Celia.” Yola has four total nominations this year: in addition to Best New Artist, she swept the Americana field with noms for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song (“Faraway Look”) and Best Americana Album for “Walk Through Fire.”

And Corea is one of the biggest Grammy winners of all time with 22 victories to date, and this year he’s in the running for Best Latin Jazz Album for “Antidote.”

Several other current Grammy nominees will be on hand, but as presenters instead of musical performers: Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, Kimié Miner, PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding and former recording academy chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara will serve as musical director for the Premiere Ceremony.

Be sure to make your Grammy predictions so that record executives and top name stars can see how their music is faring in our Grammy odds. Don't be afraid to jump in now since you can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join in the fierce debate over the 2020 Grammys taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums.