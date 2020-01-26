Grammys Premiere Ceremony live blog: Lady Gaga wins 2 right away, Hildur Guonadottir makes history for TV scores [UPDATING LIVE]

The Grammys are tonight, but there are too many awards to hand out in one primetime telecast, especially with so many performances scheduled for the event. Most of the awards were handed out during the Premiere Ceremony in the afternoon. So who took home prizes, and what does it mean for the evening’s telecast? Find out below in our live blog with winners and analysis throughout the show. And follow along with the complete list of winners here.

Two-time Grammy winner Imogen Heap hosted the pre-ceremony, which took place from 12:30pm-3:30pm Pacific Time (3:30pm-6:30pm Eastern) and were streamed live around the world on Grammy.com.

SIGN UPfor Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions

Heap was a nominee herself this year: Best Musical Theater Album for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” And so were the performers slated for the pre-show: Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola.

Benedetti was up for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite.”

I’m With Her were nominees for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song for “Call My Name”; that trio includes past Grammy champs Sarah Jarosz and Sara Watkins as well as first-time nominee Aoife O’Donovan.

Kidjo won three Grammys before this year’s show, and she was looking to win Best World Music Album again this year for “Celia.”

Yola had four bids this year: in addition to Best New Artist, she swept the Americana field with noms for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song (“Faraway Look”) and Best Americana Album for “Walk Through Fire.”

And Corea is one of the top Grammy champs of all time with 22 victories coming into this show, and this year he was in the running for Best Latin Jazz Album for “Antidote.”

Presenters who handed out awards hardware included Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, Kimié Miner, PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding and former recording academy chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara served as musical director for the Premiere Ceremony. Follow along below starting at 3:30pm Eastern (all times listed below are Eastern).

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates

3:40pm — Imogen Heap opens the show with an ethereal starlit background wearing electronic gloves in a kind of musical monologue where she laments the current environmental and political climate where we are “entwined in systems we feel like we can’t trust.” Music is “beacon of truth” in times like these, she says. But then she lays down the law: “Keep your acceptance speeches short and sweet” because we’ve got about 75 awards to get through. She’s announcing these ground rules with eerie audio effects. I kinda hope she keeps that up throughout the night.

3:47pm — The first award of the night is Best Visual Media Compilation, which goes to “A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. It’s the 10th Grammy for Lady Gaga and the second for Cooper; they won for singing “Shallow” together last year. That was followed immediately by Hildur Guonadottir, who takes home Best Visual Media Score for “Chernobyl.” “It’s really cool to be able to celebrate with all your fellow music nerds.” And it’s even cooler when you consider that she’s the first TV composer to win a Grammy in this category since Lalo Schifrin for “Mission: Impossible” way back in 1968. Guonadottir also won an Emmy for “Chernobyl,” and she could win an Oscar in a couple of weeks for “Joker,” which would put her just a Tony away from EGOT.

3:51pm — Only three categories in and Lady Gaga is already a multiple winner. She takes Best Visual Media Song for “I’ll Never Love Again” from “A Star is Born” the year after she won that same prize for “Shallow.” Lady Gaga now has 11 Grammys, and she’s got one more nomination during tonight’s telecast: Song of the Year for “Always Remember Us This Way.” She’s now tied with Shirley Caesar as the 10th most honored female solo artist of all time.